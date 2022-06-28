For the drive home in Culpeper: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
Culpeper's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The volume of water was staggering, difficult to even comprehend.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies toda…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Culpeper. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low near 70F. …
For the drive home in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high…