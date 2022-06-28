 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

