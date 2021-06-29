Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 98.73. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
