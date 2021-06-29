Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 98.73. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.