Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
