Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 83% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.