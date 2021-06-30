 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 83% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News