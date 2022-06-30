Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.