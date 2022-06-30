Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies toda…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
The volume of water was staggering, difficult to even comprehend.
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low near 70F. …
For the drive home in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
For the drive home in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a ba…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Culpeper. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The…