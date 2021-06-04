Culpeper's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 87.37. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Culpeper: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 m…
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly c…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 d…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's UV index i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house wit…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Periods…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Th…