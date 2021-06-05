This evening in Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Culpeper: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 m…
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly c…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's UV index i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house wit…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's…
Culpeper's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a very ho…