Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 96.66. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

