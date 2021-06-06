This evening in Culpeper: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 96.66. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Culpeper: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 m…
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly c…
This evening in Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatur…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's UV index i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house wit…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's…
Culpeper's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a very ho…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Lo…