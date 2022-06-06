Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Tuesday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.