Culpeper's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
