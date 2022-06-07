Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.