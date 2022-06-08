Culpeper's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials are advising beachgoers to be cautious Monday as high surf conditions in Virginia Beach and North Carolina cause high risk of rip currents.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
Q: What does the hurricane season look like?
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thoug…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is a 68% chance of precipitat…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Culpeper folks should b…