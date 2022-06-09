Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.