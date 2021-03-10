Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Culpeper. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.