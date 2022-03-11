 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

