Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.