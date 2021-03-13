Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.