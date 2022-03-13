 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert