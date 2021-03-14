 Skip to main content
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpeper area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

