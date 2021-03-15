Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.