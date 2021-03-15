This evening in Culpeper: Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for th…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Cul…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Mostly clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpepe…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be …
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fai…