Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.