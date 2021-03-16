This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see s…
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for th…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Cul…
Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …