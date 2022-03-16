Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.