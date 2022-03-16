 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert