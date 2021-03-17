For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
