Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

