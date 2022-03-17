Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.