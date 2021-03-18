For the drive home in Culpeper: Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
