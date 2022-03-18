Culpeper's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Culpeper. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Saturday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
