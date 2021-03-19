This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
