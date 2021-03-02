Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.