This evening in Culpeper: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
