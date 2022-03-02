 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UN climate report: 'Atlas of human suffering' worse, bigger

UN climate report: 'Atlas of human suffering' worse, bigger

Deadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an “unavoidable” increase in risks, a new United Nations science report says.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert