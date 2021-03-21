Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
