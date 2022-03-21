This evening in Culpeper: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
