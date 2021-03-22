 Skip to main content
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

