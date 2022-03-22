For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Hurricane Michael left a jumbled mess of downed trees. Cleaning it up is even harder than it sounds, and now dead trees are burning.
