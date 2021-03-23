Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy with showers. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.