This evening in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.