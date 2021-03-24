Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.