Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Culpeper. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
