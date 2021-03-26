Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Culpeper. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
