This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Culpeper could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
