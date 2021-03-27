This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening in Culpeper: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperat…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy with showers. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday's forecast is showi…
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. …
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …