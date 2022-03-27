 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Monday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert