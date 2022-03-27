This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Monday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
The U.N. secretary-general announced a plan to ensure every single person on the planet has access to early warning systems for extreme weather.
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Expect periods …
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach t…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Culpeper people wi…