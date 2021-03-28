Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.