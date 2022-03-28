Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 17F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
The U.N. secretary-general announced a plan to ensure every single person on the planet has access to early warning systems for extreme weather.
