Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

