Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

