Culpeper's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
