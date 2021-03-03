Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.