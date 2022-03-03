Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.