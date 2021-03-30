Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
