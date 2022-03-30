This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees.…
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 17F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatu…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?