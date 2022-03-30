Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.