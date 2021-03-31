Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Rain. Becoming windy late. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Culpeper could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.