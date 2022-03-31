 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

